Update: Reggae Legend Toots Hibbert “Fighting For His Life” in Medically-Induced Coma



Just 24 hours after the news that he was struggling to breathe in a Jamaica ICU, reggae legend Toots Hibbert has been placed in a a medically-induced coma.

“Toots is fighting for his life and his family is asking for prayers,” the 78-year-old’s publicist said in a statement.

According to a report by Loop Jamaica, after a number of people in Hibbert’s inner circle began exhibiting “tell-tale symptoms” of COVID-19, the singer himself started having trouble breathing.

He was tested for COVID-19 at Kingston’s University Hospital of the West Indies, but the results have not been shared.

“Over the weekend, he complained that he wasn’t feeling well, and we were very proactive about it, we moved quickly, checked him into the hospital as his lung function had greatly diminished,” Hibbert’s manager Cabel Stephenson explained in a statement.

Hibbert is famous for coining the genre title “reggae” and is preparing to release his first album in a decade.