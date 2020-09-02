Just 24 hours after the news that he was struggling to breathe in a Jamaica ICU, reggae legend Toots Hibbert has been placed in a a medically-induced coma.
“Toots is fighting for his life and his family is asking for prayers,” the 78-year-old’s publicist said in a statement.
According to a report by Loop Jamaica, after a number of people in Hibbert’s inner circle began exhibiting “tell-tale symptoms” of COVID-19, the singer himself started having trouble breathing.
He was tested for COVID-19 at Kingston’s University Hospital of the West Indies, but the results have not been shared.
“Over the weekend, he complained that he wasn’t feeling well, and we were very proactive about it, we moved quickly, checked him into the hospital as his lung function had greatly diminished,” Hibbert’s manager Cabel Stephenson explained in a statement.
Hibbert is famous for coining the genre title “reggae” and is preparing to release his first album in a decade.
D of KCSeptember 2, 2020 at 2:50 pm
Sir Toots Hibbert of Kingston, Jamaica. His Band “the Maytals” started both Ska and Reggae, shame he doesn’t get more credit! I’ve hung out with Toots twice in the 90’s/early 2000’s, super amazing gent. Started in gospel music, and 50+ years later? Still overly amazing live. We saw him here in KC last May, unreal show! GET WELL DEAR BROTHER!! Prayers and Blessings coming your way!!!!
meSeptember 2, 2020 at 3:25 pm
This is not a good sign but I sure hope Toots pulls through… best wishes in a speedy recovery.
wahSeptember 2, 2020 at 3:32 pm
all the best to you Toots, because you give your best to us!!!!!
WillSeptember 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm
We love you, Toots. We are pulling for you to pull through this.